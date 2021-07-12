ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $267,835.60 and $185,532.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,291,312 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.