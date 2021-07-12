Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,955.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 172,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $227.38 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

