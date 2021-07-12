II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IIVI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,345,150 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

