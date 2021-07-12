Ignition Price Hits $0.0511 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $73,355.39 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,158.54 or 0.99994047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007196 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,448,265 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,092 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

