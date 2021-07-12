IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IDYA) SVP Sells $33,360.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 17,025 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

