Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $58.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00116286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00162121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,505.40 or 0.99955329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.53 or 0.00977113 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

