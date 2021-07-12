Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $665,481.15 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 207,315 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $665,481.15. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 6,843 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $21,418.59.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 117,388 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $373,293.84.
- On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $34,587.10.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
