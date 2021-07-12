Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of H stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.