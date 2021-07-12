Hxro Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Hxro has a market cap of $117.70 million and approximately $492,985.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

