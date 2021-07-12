Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up about 3.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

