Humaniq Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $93,732.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00885306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.