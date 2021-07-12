Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $824,331.70 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Think Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

