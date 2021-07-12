Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Hub Group stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

