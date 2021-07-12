HSBC Begins Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

HSBC started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of DLO opened at $49.69 on Friday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

