HRT Financial LP Takes $6.22 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 371,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.41% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 92,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.12 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

