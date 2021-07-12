HRT Financial LP Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 150.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 17.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,532,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

