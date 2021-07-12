HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 490.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,947 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

