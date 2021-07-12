HRT Financial LP Increases Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,128,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after buying an additional 576,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

