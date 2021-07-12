HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

