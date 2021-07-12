H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

