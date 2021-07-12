Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBMD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of HBMD opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $293.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

