Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.51. Hope Bancorp shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

