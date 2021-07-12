Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $222.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,294. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.