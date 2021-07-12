Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $223.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.60. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.