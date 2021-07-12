Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $35.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. 12,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,398. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

