HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) vs. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Financial Contrast

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Transocean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 3 5 0 0 1.63

Transocean has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential downside of 32.71%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Volatility and Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Transocean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 40.13 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Transocean $3.15 billion 0.88 -$567.00 million ($0.76) -5.91

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Transocean -9.00% -3.51% -1.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated oil companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent oil companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

