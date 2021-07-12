High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires C$63,788.87 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at C$63,788.87.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24.

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$14.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

