Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

Shares of NYSE VIR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. 477,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,414. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

