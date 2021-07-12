Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.92 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.