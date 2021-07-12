Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

