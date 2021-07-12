Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,432 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.