Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,004 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY opened at $87.43 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.