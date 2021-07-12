Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 117,375 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

