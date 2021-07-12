Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.50 ($117.06).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €92.93.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

