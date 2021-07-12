Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 309 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. 981,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $329.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94.
Roche Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
