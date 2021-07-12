Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 114 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $253,400,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,435.64. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $811.97 and a 1 year high of $1,437.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.