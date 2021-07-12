Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.88. 85,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.