Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

