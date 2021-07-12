Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.37. 72,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

