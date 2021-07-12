Helix Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $115,317.97 and $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00024852 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003447 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

