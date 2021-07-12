Helix Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,317.97 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Helix has a market cap of $115,317.97 and $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

