Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

