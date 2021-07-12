Head-To-Head Survey: My Size (MYSZ) & Its Competitors

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is one of 332 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare My Size to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get My Size alerts:

This table compares My Size and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $140,000.00 -$6.16 million -1.27 My Size Competitors $1.83 billion $318.11 million 54.28

My Size’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for My Size and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 My Size Competitors 2180 11431 21344 608 2.57

My Size currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.78%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -4,428.06% -149.77% -110.87% My Size Competitors -43.78% -60.02% -3.58%

Volatility and Risk

My Size has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size’s rivals have a beta of -21.38, indicating that their average stock price is 2,238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

My Size rivals beat My Size on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.