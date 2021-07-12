Head to Head Comparison: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.42% -0.75% -0.95% Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.75 billion 0.17 $730,000.00 ($0.09) -134.00 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

