HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.6% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

