HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Trimmed by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,968 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.85. 2,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $219.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

