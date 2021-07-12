HBK Investments L P Sells 9,558 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $50,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFPH stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

