HBK Investments L P Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.06% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,270,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,327,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,452,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

