HBK Investments L P Invests $3.98 Million in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,856,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

