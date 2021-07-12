HBK Investments L P Invests $3.88 Million in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. HBK Investments L P owned 4.68% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TZPS. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,750,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,610,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,884,000.

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

